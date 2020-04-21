AXT (AXTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXTI opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

