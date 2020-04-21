Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 5,363,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,725. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 248,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 189,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of AAXN opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.