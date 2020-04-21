Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.76. 12,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.18.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

