Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Avast from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 469.89 ($6.18).

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 424.96. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.