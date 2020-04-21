Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AUG opened at $1.13 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.