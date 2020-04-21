Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €43.49 ($50.57) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

