aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 64,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

