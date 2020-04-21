AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 21,979,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

