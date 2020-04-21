AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 113,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,139,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

T traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,979,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

