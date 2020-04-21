Atossa Genetics’ (ATOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Atossa Genetics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.10. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

