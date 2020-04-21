Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 536781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

About Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers trusses, floor panels, and wall panels; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, roof trusses, floor joists, floor trusses, and windows and doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.