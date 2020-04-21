Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada cut Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 8,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 125.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,614.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,365 shares of company stock valued at $408,807. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.