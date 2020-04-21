Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $0.30 at HC Wainwright

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $0.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 99.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. 410,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

