Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 3,232,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 382,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

