Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) versus Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Financial Contrast

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Amarin alerts:

This table compares Amarin and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -5.27% -6.44% -3.61% Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A -282.78% -117.02%

Amarin has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amarin and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 0 5 7 0 2.58 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amarin presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 191.42%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 163.33%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $429.76 million 6.10 -$22.65 million ($0.07) -96.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.02 million 52.42 -$29.68 million ($3.51) -1.71

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amarin beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.