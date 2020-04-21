Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ardagh Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

