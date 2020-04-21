Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in March

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 2,431,400 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ARCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 92,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Coal has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

