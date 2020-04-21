Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

APTO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,525. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

