Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 4,458,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

