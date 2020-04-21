Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $233.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Apple von Neutral” auf Sell” abgestuft und das Kursziel von 250 auf 233 US-Dollar gesenkt. Die Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise auf die allgemeine Wirtschaft und einige Endmarkte von Technologieunternehmen seien betrachtlich, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zur Branche. Er reduzierte die Prognose fur die im kommenden Jahr abgesetzten iPhones um sieben Prozent./bek/ag

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 22:12 / PDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.46.

Apple stock opened at $276.93 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

