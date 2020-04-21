Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

APLS stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

