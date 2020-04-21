ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 5.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $26,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.77. 26,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

