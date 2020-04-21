ANGLE (LON:AGL) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AGL stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.21. ANGLE has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

ANGLE (LON:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANGLE will post -7.2800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

