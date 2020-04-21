ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $8.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Aegis cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 59,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $172,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

