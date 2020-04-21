Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.10. Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other news, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

