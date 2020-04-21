Analyzing First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 2 0 1 2.67 CB Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. Given First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Dividends

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $205.74 million 1.92 $47.94 million $2.87 8.24 CB Financial Services $60.47 million 1.70 $14.33 million $2.38 8.02

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 23.30% 9.33% 1.24% CB Financial Services 23.69% 8.89% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares beats CB Financial Services on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. As of March 4, 2019, it operated through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri, and a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 16 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; 7 offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and 1 office in Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

