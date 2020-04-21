Analyzing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 0.74 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.13 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 21.84 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -52.98

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avinger and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inspire Medical Systems 1 2 5 0 2.50

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $2.15, indicating a potential upside of 437.37%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $76.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -213.01% -200.27% -72.78% Inspire Medical Systems -40.52% -22.32% -17.98%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Avinger on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

