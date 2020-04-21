Analysts Set Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.28. 29,098,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of -0.52. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

