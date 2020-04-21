Analysts Set Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 8,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,811. The stock has a market cap of $400.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

