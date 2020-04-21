Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $62.20

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE RAMP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. 148,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,194. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.30. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after buying an additional 611,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

