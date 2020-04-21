Analysts Set K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Target Price at $27.67

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of K12 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of K12 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of K12 by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. 17,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. K12 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $982.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.02.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

