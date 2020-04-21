Analysts Set Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Target Price at $13.00

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 671,167 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,117,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169,344 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 465,194 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 16,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

