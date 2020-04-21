Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/31/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/19/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/17/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/13/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

3/3/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 14,259,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,829,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

