Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will report $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $3.00. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $320.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

