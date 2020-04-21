Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.77. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.59. 219,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,520. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.