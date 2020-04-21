Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $38,676.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,452 shares of company stock worth $5,002,341 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.