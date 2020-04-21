Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

NYSE APH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

