Amphenol (APH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.