Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

