Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

