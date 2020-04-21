American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 1,247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. State Street Corp raised its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

