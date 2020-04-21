American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.19. 1,009,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,522. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.