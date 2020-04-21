American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. 5,117,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,599. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

