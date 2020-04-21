American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,599. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

