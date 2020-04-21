American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. 185,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.