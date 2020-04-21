American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 817,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,689. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

