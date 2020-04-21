American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

