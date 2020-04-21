Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 642,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

