Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.34. 8,197,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

