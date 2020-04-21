Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 472,724 shares of company stock worth $3,934,687 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. 46,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,563. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

